B.C. Liberal leadership candidate visits the Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Dianne Watts will be visiting the Okanagan, with stops scheduled for Kelowna, Penticton and Oliver.

Watts, a former mayor, will meet with local constituents, local officials and business leaders throughout the region to discuss issues of concern throughout the interior.

“Communities are the engines behind economic growth and delivering public services and the time has come to strengthen our partnerships between local communities and the province,” said Watts.

As part of her campaign platform, Watts outlined a commitment to work with communities on several key issues including ensuring taxes raised from the legalization of cannabis goes to municipalities, ensuring local governments are at the table in the development of a comprehensive energy strategy for oil and gas, LNG, electricity, solar, wind and other renewables and supporting communities ravaged by the recent wildfires.

Members of the public and media are invited to attend the following public events:

Tuesday, Oct. 10 — Youth meet and greet in Kelowna from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Starbucks – UBCO location and a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. at The Curious Café.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Meet and greet in Oliver from noon to 1 p.m. at Kismet Estate Winery. She will also have a meet and greet in Penticton from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Kettle Valley Station Pub.