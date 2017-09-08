Lightning strikes power pole

Power is currently out for 78 customers in West Kelowna after a lightning strike

At around 6:54 p.m. emergency crews were on scene as a fire started after lightning struck a power pole at the cross streets on Lower Glenrosa Road and Glenway Road.

The fire department arrived at the scene in West Kelowna.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, hydro crews are currently working to restore power to the location.

The website said approximately 78 customers have been affected. The estimated time power will be restored is 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses have also reported a pole fire in Peachland after a lightning strike on Hwy 97, south of Drought Hill.

Other areas in West Kelowna have also lost power places around Ross Road. The cause is currently under investigation and 475 customers have been affected.