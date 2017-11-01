Update: Power restored in downtown Kelowna

A power outage had some 1,500 Fortis customers without power briefly in Kelowna

Update: 11:50 a.m.

According to Fortis, power has now been restored to over 1,500 customers in and around downtown Kelowna after a power outage this morning.

Original:

Fortis crews are dealing with a power outage downtown that turned off the lights for some 1,500 customers.

The cause is not clear, as of yet.

The outage appears to be above Water Street on the south side of Bernard Ave. according to a Kelowna Capital News reporter who is downtown.

More to come.

