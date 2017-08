Look out for dragons on the lake this weekend.

The annual Dragon Boat Festival kicks off tomorrow at Tug Boat Bay from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Watch the 200 to 250 metre sprints, the 800 m guts of glory, the blindfold race, the breast cancer race and ceremony and the paddlers party.

The event is hosted by the Kelowna Dragon Boat Club KDBC Paddling Society.