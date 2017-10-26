File photo

Looking for award-worthy businesses

The 15th Small Business BC Awards is accepting nominations

Do you know of an outstanding local business in the Okanagan? Now, you can nominate them to give them the credit they deserve.

The 15th annual Small Business BC Awards are open for nominations and there are currently exactly zero nominations put forward for Kelowna businesses.

The public can nominate any small business or entrepreneur to win a coveted award in one of 10 different categories. These categories include Best Community Impact, Best Employer, Best Innovation, Best Immigrant Entrepreneur, and more.

The awards recognize the incredible achievements of small business owners and the contributions they make to their local and global communities. They also present the unique opportunity for the public to show their favourite local businesses some love and appreciation for what they do.

Nominations can be found online and will be accepted until Nov. 30.

The winners will be announced at the Small Business BC Awards gala Feb. 23.

Looking for award-worthy businesses

The 15th Small Business BC Awards is accepting nominations

