Looking for lost camera with priceless pictures

Kelowna grandmother is hoping the community can help her find a lost camera

Kelowna resident Marie Albert is hoping the community can help her find a lost camera with pictures of her late daughter and niece on it. - Image: Kevin Parnell

Kelowna resident Marie Albert is hoping the community can help her find a lost camera that has irreplaceable pictures on it.

Albert, a senior citizen who this summer lost both her daughter and her niece to cancer, says she believes she lost the camera near or in Wal-Mart around the end of July.

It was only before Thanksgiving that she went to look for the camera—a Nikon Cool Pix camera that was in a grey zippered pouch—and realized it was missing.

On the camera are pictures from her daughter’s funeral, her niece’s funeral as well as pictures from her grand-daughters graduation.

“Those pictures don’t mean anything to anybody,” said Albert. “It’s so vital to me. I hope someone has found it. I truly hope so.”

Albert’s daughter was lost to brain cancer just seven days after her diagnosis and her sister’s daughter passed away in the same month, suffering from ovarian cancer.

If you have any information, please contact Marie Albert by phone at 250-763-1950.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.