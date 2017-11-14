Kelowna resident Marie Albert had a camera with pictures of her late daughter and niece on it returned to her - Image: Kevin Parnell

Lost camera returned to Kelowna woman

Kelowna grandmother is elated by the return of her camera that had irreplaceable pictures on it

When Kelowna resident Marie Albert came into the Capital News in mid-October, she was devastated by the loss of a camera that had irreplaceable pictures on it.

Albert had lost both her daughter and her niece to cancer this summer and the camera had pictures of both on it.

She believed she had lost the camera near or in Wal-Mart around the end of July.

And this week, thanks to a caring individual, the camera has been returned to Albert, pictures and all.

“A man phoned me and said ‘I understand you are missing a camera,’” Albert said this week, reporting the good news to the Captial News. “I said I did and I gave him my address. A day later my camera was on on the door step. I am so grateful. It’s fabulous.”

Albert’s daughter was lost to brain cancer just seven days after her diagnosis and her sister’s daughter passed away in the same month, suffering from ovarian cancer.

Albert was so excited to receive the call and get her camera that she didn’t get the man’s name or number and he wasn’t expecting any thanks.

Still she is elated by its return.

“I was six feet off the ground (when I saw it),” she said. “Every night I go to bed I just say thank you. I would have given him a reward but he wasn’t interested in that.”

