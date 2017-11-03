Lots of snow on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Snow expected to slow throughout Friday across the region

The early arrival of snow is making it challenging for motorists throughout the Okanagan-Shuswap.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, Drive B.C. is reporting the following conditions:

HIGHWAY 97

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from junction with Highway 3A to Penticton

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Penticton to Summerland

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Crystal Waters Road to 21 kilometres south of Falkland

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections 21 km south of Falkland to Junction with Highway 1, at Monte Creek

HIGHWAY 97A

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Junction with Highway 97, in Vernon to Mara

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Mara to Junction with Highway 1, in Sicamous

HIGHWAY 97B

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Junction with Highway 97A, in Enderby to six kilometres south of Junction with Highway 1, in Salmon Arm

HIGHWAY 6

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Junction with Highway 97, in Vernon to Coldstream

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Coldstream to seven kilometres east of Lumby

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections seven kilometres east of Lumby to Cherryville

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Cherryville to Monashee Summit

WESTSIDE ROAD

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Shelter Cove to Junction with Highway 97 North

HIGHWAY 1

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Junction Highway 97 in Monte Creek to Sorrento

Slippery Sections from Sorrento to 11 kilometres west of Sicamous

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections 11 kilometres west of Sicamous to Craigellachie

Compact Snow with Slushy Sections from Craigellachie to Revelstoke

HIGHWAY 33

Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Beaverdell to McColloch Road

Compact Snow from McColloch Road to Mission Creek Bridge

********************************

In terms of weather for Friday, Environment Canada reports a forecast of:

VERNON

Cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h. High minus 1.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 8.

SALMON ARM

Flurries ending late this morning then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Low minus 7.

KELOWNA

Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h. High minus 1.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 8.

PENTICTON

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h. High plus 1.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 6.

REVELSTOKE

Cloudy. 70 percent chance of snow this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h. High zero.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Low minus 10.

POWER OUTAGES

As of Friday morning, B.C. Hydro is reporting power outages in the following areas:

In the Shuswap, Magna Bay, Eagle Bay, Balmoral, Blind Bay

In the North Okanagan, Armstrong-Spallumcheen, Westside Road, Whitevale, Lumby, Fintry