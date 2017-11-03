Lots of snow on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

The early arrival of snow is making it challenging for motorists throughout the Okanagan-Shuswap.
As of 6 a.m. Friday, Drive B.C. is reporting the following conditions:
HIGHWAY 97
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from junction with Highway 3A to Penticton
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Penticton to Summerland
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Crystal Waters Road to 21 kilometres south of Falkland
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections 21 km south of Falkland to Junction with Highway 1, at Monte Creek
HIGHWAY 97A
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Junction with Highway 97, in Vernon to Mara
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Mara to Junction with Highway 1, in Sicamous
HIGHWAY 97B
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Junction with Highway 97A, in Enderby to six kilometres south of Junction with Highway 1, in Salmon Arm
HIGHWAY 6
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Junction with Highway 97, in Vernon to Coldstream
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Coldstream to seven kilometres east of Lumby
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections seven kilometres east of Lumby to Cherryville
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Cherryville to Monashee Summit
WESTSIDE ROAD
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Shelter Cove to Junction with Highway 97 North
HIGHWAY 1
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Junction Highway 97 in Monte Creek to Sorrento
Slippery Sections from Sorrento to 11 kilometres west of Sicamous
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections 11 kilometres west of Sicamous to Craigellachie
Compact Snow with Slushy Sections from Craigellachie to Revelstoke
HIGHWAY 33
Compact Snow with Slippery Sections from Beaverdell to McColloch Road
Compact Snow from McColloch Road to Mission Creek Bridge
********************************
In terms of weather for Friday, Environment Canada reports a forecast of:
VERNON
Cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h. High minus 1.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 8.
SALMON ARM
Flurries ending late this morning then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Low minus 7.
KELOWNA
Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h. High minus 1.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 8.
PENTICTON
Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h. High plus 1.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 6.
REVELSTOKE
Cloudy. 70 percent chance of snow this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h. High zero.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Low minus 10.
POWER OUTAGES
As of Friday morning, B.C. Hydro is reporting power outages in the following areas:
In the Shuswap, Magna Bay, Eagle Bay, Balmoral, Blind Bay
In the North Okanagan, Armstrong-Spallumcheen, Westside Road, Whitevale, Lumby, Fintry