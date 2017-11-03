Major crash at Highway 97 and Banks

Ambulance crews responded to an accident in Kelowna as tough road conditions continue

An accident at the corner of Highway 97 and Banks in Kelowna Nov. 3, 2017. Image: Alistair Waters

Update: 2 p.m. Nov. 3

The driver of the pick-up truck that flipped onto its side in a crash at the intersection of Banks Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna Friday afternoon, said he was turning left when he was struck by an oncoming car.

Ken Watt said he was waiting at the traffic light in southbound turning lane and when the light turned yellow he attempted to turn onto Banks Road. That was when he said he felt the impact of being struck by another vehicle

The car that collided with his truck sustained major damage to its front end but remained upright on the road. Watts his pick-up truck flipped onto the driver’s side.

As he stood by the side of the road watching the aftermath, holding his blanket-wrapped dog, Watt said he was okay, despite his bloodied and bandaged hands.

His dog as the only one with him in the truck at the time of the collision on and Watt said the small animal “went flying,” as a result of the impact. Watt had to climb out through the passenger side of the overturned truck and pull his dog out from inside.

He said as a result of the crash, his truck was pushed into the front of a white SUV that was waiting on Banks Road at the traffic lights, ready to cross the highway.

Eyewitness, Janelle Braid said she saw the truck “flying through the air and turn onto its side.”

“It was crazy,” she said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the car involved in the collision.

Braid said it did not appear anyone was taken away in the ambulance that arrived on scene to assist if needed.

It’s not yet clear if the snowy,slippery and slick road conditions played a part in the crash.

Traffic at the intersection was backed up as the fire department first responders dealt with the scene.

Original story:

At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a multiple vehicle accident at the corner of Highway 97 and Banks in Kelowna.

According to witnesses at the scene, a pick-up truck was turning left off of the highway and was hit by the car, flipping onto its side.

Ambulance crews, along with the fire department, responded to the scene. The status of those involved in the accident is not known.

The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene to try and get more information.

If you have information or see news, contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.