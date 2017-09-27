Making a dent against hunger in Kelowna

Donations to Craftsman Collision outside of Save On Foods will go towards The Salvation Army

The Craftsman Collision team is making a dent against hunger.

The team will be at Save-On-Foods stores in the Mission at 3175 Lakeshore Road Kelowna and in West Kelowna at 2475 Dobbin Road Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. to 5.

“Craftsman Collision has been a great partner for us,” said The Salvation Army communications coordinator Patty Lou Bryant. “They do all the work of coordinating teams, collecting the food and then going one step further and donating funds for each item that is donated. Love how the community comes out and supports the food drive too.”

Bring a food donation to either Save-On-Foods location and Craftsman Collision will donate $1 to The Salvation Army Food Bank.

“Keeping our shelves full of food is always a challenge,” said Sonia Withers, community ministries coordinator. “We need chunky soup, crackers, cereal, peanut butter, tinned meat, pasta, rice and pasta sauce. The needs were much greater this year due to the wildfires. This drive will help fill our racks and ensure we have enough food for our guests.”