UPDATE: Man falls down cliff in West Kelowna

Emergency crews are performing a technical rescue in the Powers Creek ravine.

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

The man who fell down a cliff, Friday afternoon, has been taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Traffic is slow going on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

———

A 45-year-old man fell down a cliff off of Glen Canyon in West Kelowna, Friday afternoon.

Two fire departments, an ambulance and police are on scene to help with the technical rescue.

One lane of Highway 97 heading north is closed while emergency crews are on scene.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. in the Powers Creek ravine just south of Emanuel Church on Hebert Road.

