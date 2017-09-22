Man found guilty in paper carrier case

Kelowna court case sees man guilty of two charges in case that saw Cap News carrier struck

Donald Brodie has been found guilty of charges relating to a Dec. 6, 2013 police chase that left a Capital News paper carrier gravely injured.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Martha Devlin found Brodie guilty of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and flight from police causing bodily harm. On the two counts of willfully obstructing police, she found Brodie to be not guilty.

A pre sentence report has been ordered and it should be rendered in the next six weeks.

The verdict puts an end to a long and confusing legal process that started the night of the crash.

Originally Mounties charged Nathan Fahl for crimes attached to the incident, but Brodie told almost anyone who would listen that he was the driver. He’s since recanted that confession and most recently has told the courts he only confessed to help out his friend, Fahl.

In closing arguments Crown counsel Dave Grabavac said those confessions to media and police both before and after Fahl was charged should be weighed seriously.

One confession was to Sgt. Michael Cooke on Monday, dated March 8. 2014.

“I already told you I was the driver. Nate was probably trying to tell a joke, talking on the phone and trying to protect me because he knows I’ll get lots of federal time, so he’s covering for me,” Grabavac read from a letter Brodie had written, earlier in the week.

By June the police had investigated his claim and charges against Fahl were dropped and shifted to Brodie.

Grabavac argued if clearing his friend was the aim, Brodie had done his job by the time Fahl had charges against him dropped and there was no reason to keep confessing. But he did.

“In my respectful submission there was no reason to write those letters … it makes no sense while he was charged to keep writing letters saying he did it,” said Grabavac.

In one letter from the days after he was charged, Brodie wrote to a police officer who had been investigated by a police oversight group for his conduct the night of the incident. Brodie told the officer he should man up, admit he’d been in the wrong, just as he had done.

He also wrote letters to media that read like an apology to Kania and his family, something Grabavac said would be cruel if he in fact had nothing to do with the incident. He also apologized to the Fahl family.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson argued that there is no clear evidence that it was Brodie behind the wheel of the car. No fingerprints or DNA link him to the driver’s seat. Nor, he said, was there first hand accounts of who was driving brought forward by Crown, which there could have been given there were two other people in the car.

The judge is expected to give her decision Friday.