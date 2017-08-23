Man found injured in home

The man was found in his home in Kelowna after he failed to make a parole appointment

One man was found injured in his home after police noticed he missed his parole appointment.

The South East District Emergency Response Team and negotiators were engaged by the Kelowna RCMP to safely apprehend a male Tuesday evening in Kelowna.

On Aug. 22, after 5 p.m., Kelowna RCMP attended to a residence located on Academy Way in Kelowna after an individual, previously released on parole, had failed to check in.

Once on scene, a series of events led to our officers tactically re-positioning themselves and take up containment around the home as the man had possibly barricaded himself inside. A decision was made to deploy the Southeast District Emergency Response Team along with a team of trained crisis negotiators.

With the use of a robotic device, it was confirmed that the man was inside the home and appeared to be injured. Members of the ERT team were able to safely enter the home and apprehend the man without incident.

Officers observed the man was suffering from physical injuries sustained prior to police contact and was transported to hospital for a full medical assessment and treatment.