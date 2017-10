A man was rushed to hospital Monday evening in West Kelowna

The car was heading up Lower Glenrosa Road when it veered off and into a ditch at about 11:43 a.m.

The young driver was put on a stretcher and taken to hospital via ambulance.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The road was reduced to single-lane-alternating traffic until crews cleared the crash scene.