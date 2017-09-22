Man killed in targeted Kamloops shooting

Kamloops RCMP say the shooting was targeted as both victims are known to police

-Kamloops This Week

One man is dead and another man is in Royal Inland Hospital following a targeted shooting in Kamloops on Thursday night.

Kamloops Mounties say the shooting occurred at about 7:20 p.m. on Hudson’s Bay Trail in the Guerin Creek subdivision off the Summit Drive connector.

RCMP received multiple reports of shots being fired. When police officers arrived, they found one man dead on the scene and a second man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital.

The shooting took place outside of a residence and two suspects fled on foot.

Approximately 10 minutes, later a vehicle was reported burning on Oden Court in Sahali. Police say it is unknown if the vehicle and the shooting are related.

Kamloops Mounties say it is believed the shooting was targeted as both victims are known to police. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anybody witnessing the shooting or having information about the suspects is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8277.