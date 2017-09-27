Man stabbed in violent home disturbance

A 26-year-old Kelowna man is in hospital after he was stabbed at a home in the 3900 block of Gallaghers Parkway.

Police were called to the scene about 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, after receiving a report of a violent disturbance unfolding in the residence.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the it’s unclear how serious the victim’s injuries are and the RCMP are unable to classify whether it is considered life threatening in nature.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Kelowna man who was known to the victim, was taken into police custody without further incident at the scene. He remains in custody at this time and faces potential charges.

RCMP continue to secure the crime scene and provide victim services support to the family.