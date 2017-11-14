Man, dog in single-vehicle rollover

A man was being treated by paramedics after a reported rollover in Glenmore

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Glenmore Tuesday evening.

Reports came in just before 6 p.m. of a rollover at Sexsmith Road and Valley Road.

Early, unverified, reports indicated the man was thrown from his vehicle while his dog was trapped inside.

A witness on scene says the male driver was being treated in an ambulance while his uninjured dog was safely in the hands of emergency personnel.

A woman was following behind and told the Cap News she saw the truck being driven fast, 80-90 km/h, and erratically before it flipped end-over-end into a fence.

She called 911 and checked on the driver, who appeared unconscious at the time.

The truck on scene was found upright on its wheels with significant front and rear-end damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

More to come.

Image credit: Douglas Farrow