Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

The death of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man whose body was found in a car in Field is being connected to a same-day discovery of a woman’s body in Lake Louise.

In a statement Tuesday, Lake Louise RCMP said a woman was found dead in a hotel room at Chateau Lake Louise on Sunday afternoon. At the time, officers were responding to a welfare check on an occupant in one of the rooms.

The woman’s identity has not been confirmed, but an autopsy has revealed her death was a homicide.

Investigators say they’ve collected sufficient evidence to link her death to the man whose body was also found Sunday inside a 2018 silver Hyundai Elantra on Emerald Lake Road in Field. His name has not been released, and his death has been deemed not suspicious.

Police have released no further details about how to two people are connected, except to say they are not seeking any “additional suspects” in the deaths.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Westside advisories over
Next story
Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Just Posted

Learn to live with or get rid of these guys?

University professor says don’t let your emotions dictate which invasive species we react to

UPDATE: Reckless personal watercraft operator identified and charged

RCMP investigation revealed the personal watercrafts were rented and later returned

North Westside residents not satisfied with district

The final report of a services and community issues review has been filed

Kelowna Kiwanis Clubs donates $4.5 million for kids

Donation earmarks $4 million for KGH Foundation,$500,000 for Central Okanagan Foundation

North Westside advisories over

RDCO has removed precautionary water quality advisories for residents served by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

RCMP ramp up search of Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

Armstrong actor wins VIPs passes to high-profile film festival

Burgeoning performer, Robert Stratford has racked up impressive credits, both on and off-screen, in high-profile projects including Riverdale, Blackway, The 100 and Richard Says Goodbye.

Early morning work out for Rockets

Kelowna players join other local athletes to work out and promote fitness

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

SonReal headlines Grey Cup kickoff show

Vernon-born performer SonReal (Aaron Hoffman) to perform at 105th Grey Cup Kickoff show Nov. 26

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open following a rock slide

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden had been closed overnight

Most Read