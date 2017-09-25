Munton pleads not guilty to child porn charges

Vernon man facing charges of making child pornography and possession

A Vernon man has plead not guilty to two counts of making child pornography and one count of possession of child porn.

William Murray Phelps Munton, born in 1961, entered the pleas at the Vernon Courthouse Monday morning.

Defence has made a charter application to exclude evidence obtained in search warrants.

The alleged offences took place between August 2011 and August 2015.

The matter is under a voir dire.

Munton is a former Salmon Arm teacher.

The Morning Star is following this case and will post updates as they become available.