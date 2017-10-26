UPDATE: Marine rescue on Okanagan Lake false alarm

Emergency crews have been called out to find a man who fell in Okanagan Lake

  • Oct. 26, 2017 12:11 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE:

Emergency crews left the Kelowna Yacht Club by boat to search the waters of Okanagan Lake for a man who reportedly fell in the water.

However it appears the incident was a false alarm. Crews did not find a man in the water.

———-

RCMP are currently stationed on the W.R. Bennet Bridge after a man was witnessed falling in the water.

A marine rescue has been called out on Okanagan Lake.

The incident was first reported about noon.

The Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more information to come.

