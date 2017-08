Emergency crews in Kelowna have been called out to a boat in distress.

Emergency crews are headed out onto Okanagan Lake after reporters of a boat in distress.

The call came in about 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, and 10 people are claimed to be on board.

Both the fire department and the RCMP are deploying boats to the scene for a marine rescue.

The boat is said to be 5 kilometres from shore near the Delta Grand.

A reporter is on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.