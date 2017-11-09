Cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl mixed opioid have been seized in Vernon, Kelowna and Lake Country. (photo submitted)

Massive quantity of drugs seized

Drugs found in Vernon, Kelowna and Lake Country

  • Nov. 9, 2017 6:00 a.m.
  • News

Vernon RCMP have completed an investigation involving cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl mixed opioid.

On Aug. 26, officers arrested a 17-year-old Lower Mainland male youth alleged to be supplying drugs to street level traffickers in Vernon. The man has been charged with possession of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl mixed opiod for the purpose of trafficking. The youth is on conditions to reside in the Lower Mainland and has future court appearances in Vernon.

On Oct. 27, officers arrested a 29-year-old Vernon woman and a 21-year-old Lower Mainland man alleged to be supplying drugs at the street level in Vernon. Both subjects were released from custody for a future court date and RCMP are recommending both be charged with possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl mixed opioid for the purpose of trafficking.

On Nov. 2, officers members arrested a 24-year-old man near his residence on Academy Way in Kelowna. He is alleged to be supplying drugs to Vernon for distribution to street level traffickers. Following the arrest, members obtained and executed search warrants at two residential locations associated to the arrested male a condo in the 800 block of Academy Way of Kelowna and a condo in the 3500 block Woodsdale Road in Lake Country. The search warrants resulted in seizure of multiple ounces of cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl mixed opioid packaged for street level distribution along with cash and other items related to drug trafficking. The man will appear in court Friday to face proposed charges of possession of three drugs for purpose of trafficking.

The seized drug exhibits have been processed and are confirmed as follows:

Methamphetamine – 118 packages

Cocaine – 666 packages

Heroin/fentanyl opiod mix – 753 packages

The packages were of varying weight but at street level weight for sale.

“This seizure will have a significant impact on the drug supply to the Vernon area and is a good example of enforcement action by the RCMP in targeting those responsible for distributing fentanyl and other illicit drugs in our community,” said Sgt. David Evans, with the Vernon RCMP.

