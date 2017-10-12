Maxine’s Drive-Thru Breakfast is underway

Popular Kelowna charity fundraiser is open from 6 to 9 a.m at the Ramada Inn

Organizers, volunteers and sponsors are ready for the annual Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is this Thursday (Oct. 12) from 6 to 9 a.m.

The RCMP will be present on Enterprise Way to direct traffic into the hotel parking lot.

Along with Sun-Rype products in your bags, you will be treated to B.C. Tree Fruit apples, Dairyland yogurt, Kozy Shack pudding, Tim Horton’s Tim-bits, Kellogg’s products, Powerplant bars and Old Dutch Potato Chips.

Some of the businesses you will see in the line-up are Rona, TELUS, Coca Cola (Dasani Water), M&M Food Market, Chances, RE/MAX Kelowna, Okanagan Woman Magazine and of course, Tim Horton’s serving their famous coffee. You might win a grand prize of an I-Pad (U-Haul), Pacific Coastal Airlines (return flight for two to Victoria and valet parking at YLW), Orchard Park gift cards, leather chair from Heritage Office Furnishings, Samsung phone or new Fitbit from Tom Harris Cellular and a Samsung tablet from Waste Connections of Canada.

Scott Amis and Bruce Telford will be collecting donations, so please be generous.

There are also 50 – 2018 GOLFBC Championship day passes for two for the GOLFBC Championship Tournament June 14-17, 2018 at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club, a pair of polarized Kaenon ladies sunglasses from Wink i Wear, the latest Keurig from Scotiabank and two tickets to the Italian Club’s New Year’s Eve Gala.

There are literally hundreds of gift cards/certificates from Kelowna merchants who have been more than generous this year. Please join us and give generously as all monies raised stay right here in our community.