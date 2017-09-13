Military museum continues series of First World War

Success in Battle will be displayed in Kelowna, Sept. 23

Military history interpreter Keith Boehmer stands with a WWI Canadian Engineering as part of showcasing the Vimy to Juno exhibit, which was on display at the Okanagan Military Museum.

Learn more about the First World War with the Okanagan Military Museum.

The Okanagan Military Museum presents Success in Battle, which is the fourth installment in the museum’s First World War exhibition series.

New displays explore the compelling story of how Canadian soldiers succeeded in several important battles in 1917, with a focus on Vimy Ridge. Their victories were aided by advances in artillery, tactics and aerial mapping, according to the museum.

“Despite experiencing success on the battlefield, casualties were high and enlistment was low. Voluntary enlistment dropped by about 65 per cent in 1917,” said military historian Keith Boehmer.

The exhibition also looks at the Military Services Act, which was issued in September 1917, with the hope that conscription would bolster the number of troops.

The allies faced a shortage of voluntary recruits to replace the losses at the front. In the Okanagan, Dr. Benjamin Boyce examined 486 men during the war, 397 of which were drafted into uniform, according to the museum.

Success in Battle opens on Sept. 23. Join the museum from 2 to 4 p.m. for the opening celebration. The exhibition will be on display until April 2018.