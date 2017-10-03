Mill fire in Lumby

Local firefighters are teaming up to tackle the blaze on Dure Meadow Road

Regional firefighters are banding together to battle a major blaze near Lumby.

A fire at Valley Wood Remanufacturing on Dure Meadow Road was called in around 3:30 p.m.

“It was fully engulfed when we got here. It’s all wooden hydraulics,” said fire chief Tony Clayton. “We’ll be here most of the night.”

At this point firefighters are not entering the building and are hosing it down from the oustide as it’s too dangerous to go inside.

“There’s piles of wood within a large warehouse that are up in flames and there’s smoke billowing up from under the roof,” reports a witness on scene.

Lumby, Coldstream, Lavington, Armstrong-Spallumcheen and BX-Swan Lake departments are on the scene.

“We need the man power and the water trucks,” said Clayton.

No one was injured as everyone was able to get out of the building in time.

Appriximately 15 people are expected to be out of work due to the fire.

