Minister announces funding to upgrade Kettle Valley Rail Trail

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare announced that $500,000 will be going towards the Thompson Okanagan Regional Destination Trail Project, Friday, at Summerhill Pyramid Winery. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

The Kettle Valley Rail Trail will be recieveing upgrades within the next year.

The Government of B.C. is providing $500,000 to the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, as part of more than $10.1 million being awarded to 90 eligible local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations under the BC Rural Dividend program, said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“We are committed to building strong communities for all British Columbians. I am thrilled to see more than $500,000 go to the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association from the Rural Dividend grants. People in this region rely on tourism for their livelihoods. This funding will upgrade the Kettle Valley Rail Trail and set us on a path to making it the number one tourism attraction for adventure travellers in this region,” said Beare.

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, in partnership with Aboriginal Tourism BC, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, Telus and Vicom Design Inc., will use the $500,000 award to implement the strategy for Phase 1 of the Thompson Okanagan regional destination trail project, according to the provincial government.

Phase 1 of the destination trail project focuses on planning, investment and visitor attraction – as well as consulting with First Nations, heritage organizations and ecological experts, according to the B.C. government.