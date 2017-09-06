Minister to oversee Kelowna citizenship ceremony

Sixty new Canadians will become citizens in Stuart Park today.

Sixty new Canadians will be sworn in as citizens Wednesday today in Kelowna—and the minister responsible for immigration, refugees and citizenship will be on hand.

Ahmed Hussen will in Stuart Park this afternoon along with Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran to participate in the ceremony to be hosted by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, a national non-profit organization that delivers programs that inspire Canadians to be inclusive and encourage active citizenship.

Hussen is in Kelowna as part of the federal Liberal caucus summer retreat, a gathering of the country’s 184 Liberal MPs, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The retreat takes place today and tomorrow.