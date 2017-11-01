Members of the Kelowna Pee Wee Tier 2 Rockets spent a night volunteering for the Legion Poppy Campaign.

Minor hockey players supporting vets

Members of the Kelowna Minor Hockey peewee tier 2 Rockets help out the Legion’s poppy campaign

The Kelowna peewee tier 2 Rockets spent a night volunteering for the Legion Poppy Campaign to support those who fought for our freedom.

The local hockey team consisting of 11 and 12-year-old boys, were happy to help and spent time working shifts at the Kelowna Wal Mart location and Save-On Foods at Orchard Plaza.

The group at Wal Mart encountered a woman who shared her story. Her great uncle had served, is ninety nine years old and still living to tell his story.

“The coolest part of tonight was talking to that lady about her great uncle,” said Parker MacDonald, a second year defenceman.

Head coach, Kent Fearns mentions that “this is a great opportunity for the kids to learn and grow together.”

Many shoppers commented as these young boys passed out poppies for donation, noting the need for volunteers and the importance of having younger people as our volunteer vets are getting older.

