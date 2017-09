A mobile home was destroyed by fire in West Kelowna Saturday

A mobile home in West Kelowna has been destroyed by fire.

The blaze broke out in this afternoon.

A witness on scene said the home is an older model home in the 3500 block of Elk Road.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, but the witness heard no one was injured.

The Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.