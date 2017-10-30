Traci Genereaux was last heard from May 29 in Vernon. (photo submitted)

Mom hopes missing daughter will be found

Mother says Traci Genereaux’s disappearance not connected to Silver Creek

A Vernon woman remains hopeful she will be reunited with her daughter.

Traci Genereaux, 18, was last heard from May 29 and she was reported missing to police June 9.

“I just want my daughter back,” said mom Laurie Nixon.

Nixon was recently asked by the RCMP to provide a DNA sample.

“It’s not to do with the farm investigation,” she said of the police’s ongoing search of a Silver Creek farm where human remains have been found.

“It’s part of the procedure with long-time missing persons files. The police have said nothing to me that there is any connection.”

When contacted, RCMP officials would not respond to questions about the request for DNA or if Genereaux’s case is linked to the Silver Creek search.

Genereaux is described as Caucasian, four-foot-11, 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Genereaux’s whereabouts can contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

