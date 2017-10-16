More details on Fintry cliff rescue

The call came in at 11:31 a.m. along Westside Road near La Casa Sunday

Emergency personnel wait for the Search and Rescue helicopter to land on Westside Road. (David Ogilvie photo)

More details are becoming known after a hunter fell down a cliff south of Fintry Sunday.

“North Westside Fire Rescue responded to the scene with three units. Upon arrival to the scene, the B.C. Ambulance Service was on scene at location,” said Shawn Barnes, with North Westside Fire Rescue.

Two paramedics and six firefighters proceeded up in the bush to locate the patient. A Vernon Search and Rescue helicopter was dispatched to complete the rescue as ground rescue was quickly evident was near impossible.

Once the helicopter was on scene, a hard board was lowered and the patient was safely secured for air transportation to Kelowna General Hospital. Injuries were non-life threatening.

“Many thanks to the local departments for support from West Kelowna and local Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were on scene to offer any additional support,” said Barnes.