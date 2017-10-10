More flights to Toronto starting this summer

Air Canada will be offering more flights to Toronto out of Kelowna’s airport

Customers of the Kelowna airport will get more chances to fly to Toronto beginning next summer.

Last week, Air Canada announced additional seasonal daily service to Toronto, beginning June 22. This brings the Toronto service to two flights daily on Air Canada throughout the 2018 summer season, according to the airport.

The A319 aircraft will depart Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) daily at 8:25 p.m. EDT and will arrive at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) at 10 p.m. PDT. The aircraft then turns and departs YLW at 10:55 p.m. PDT for a 6:10 a.m. EDT redeye arrival at YYZ.

“Summer is certainly our peak season, so we’re very happy to announce this additional service,” said airport director Sam Samaddar. “This service increases connectivity options for our travellers, both inbound and outbound from Kelowna.”

Passengers can book flights online or by calling 1-888-247-2262. For more information on where you can fly from YLW, visit ylw.kelowna.ca.

