More patients checking their health online

Kelowna - Using Interior Health’s MyHealthPortal, patients have been looking online for their info

More patients are accessing their health information online.

With more than 24,000 patients enrolled since the MyHealthPortal service was introduced a year ago, and a new automated registration system now launched, use of Interior Health’s tool continues to grow, according to Interior Health.

To self-enrol, patients must still show their identification at the registration desk and ask to have their email address added to their patient record. They can then submit an enrolment form online.

MyHealthPortal offers secure 24-hour access to personal health information via a patient’s smart phone, tablet or computer. Features include the ability to view their Interior Health lab results, diagnostic imaging reports (such as X-rays, scans and ultrasound), certain upcoming appointments, recent hospital visit history, and the opportunity to update address and phone number information.

The enrolment team wrapped up in July this year after travelling to 26 communities across the health authority to promote the program and enrol patients, said Interior Health.

For more information visit MyHealthPortal online or call 1-844-870-4756.