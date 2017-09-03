More Philpott evacuees heading home

There are still some people who remain out of their home from fire east of Kelowna

More residents are being allowed to return home from fire off Hwy 33 and Philpott Road. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Residents living on eleven properties on Philpott Road in Joe Rich are now allowed to return home after an evacuation order was downgraded on Sunday afternoon.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre lifted the order for the 11 properties after consultation with the BC Wildfire Service with the Philpott fire still holding at 465 hectares.

The properties changing from evacuation order to alert are from 480 to 1102 Philpott Road.

The remaining seven properties, from 1120 to 1495 Philpott Road, are still on evacuation order and are unable to return at this time.

“Everyone involved in fighting this fire is doing their best to get everyone back to their homes as quickly as possible,” stated emergency operations.

Residents from the following 22 properties along Highway 33 East and Philpott Road remain on evacuation alert:

The Emergency Support Services reception centre at Willow Park Church, 439 Highway 33 West is open until 5 p.m. today to assist those remaining residents on evacuation order.

On Monday, the ESS reception centre will move to the main Kelowna fire hall, 2255 Enterprise Way. It will be open from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

To view a detailed map showing properties that are on Order and Alert, please visit www.cordemergency.ca/map

In addition, the evacuation alert has been completely rescinded for the following 57 properties:

