More Philpott Road residents able to return home

More Philpott Road evacuees are able to return to their homes while the fire remains at 30 per cent containment.

Firefighting progress on the Philpott wildfire will permit a portion of the evacuation order to be rescinded as of 3 p.m. today.

Properties changing from evacuation order to evacuation alert are between 310 and 391 Philpott Road. Exact addresses on Philpott are 310, 320, 321, 330, 331, 340, 341, 350, 351, 360, 361, 370, 371, 380, 381, 390, 391. A map of the evacuation order and evacuation alert areas is also available online, according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations release.

The remaining residents on evacuation order on Philpott Road should report to the emergency support services reception centre at Willow Park Church, 439 Highway 33 West.

The reception centre will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. today and Saturday.

Eighteen properties now remain on evacuation order and 62 properties are on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave their homes again on short notice, said the release.

An area restriction for all Crown land in the vicinity of the Philpott wildfire is in effect. Recreational use of crown land, including hunting, is prohibited in a specified area.