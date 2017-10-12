More sandbags getting cleaned up

The City of Kelowna is cleaning up 20,000 bags along Okanagan Lake

City of Kelowna crews are cleaning up nearly 20,000 sandbags left along Okanagan Lake after the floods.

The bags were left under concrete blocks, but when the blocks were removed the contractor left them to do other tasks as directed by the city, said parks services manager Blair Stewart.

The bags were used for flood protection measures along the shore near Strathcona Beach.

There hasn’t been a concern with sand being left behind or spilled out of bags.

“More of the concern was that we didn’t want the general public dumping them out,” said Stewart.

A diver is also on site getting the bags out of the deeper water.

We’ll hopefully get it wrapped up in two weeks,” he said.