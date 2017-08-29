Most of West Kelowna in the dark

A power outage caused by a down wire is affecting more than 5,100 BC Hydro customers.

A power outage is affecting thousands of residents and businesses in West Kelowna, Tuesday afternoon.

A wire down came down onto a road about 1:20 p.m. knocking out power to those in the Shannon Lake in the area from north of Old Raven Road to west of Julianne Road, and from the south-west side of Westside road, to east of Highway 97 to north of Boucherie Road.

It’s estimated more than 5,100 BC Hydro customers are impacted by the outage.

BC Hydro crews are on scene and anticipate to have the power restored by 4 p.m.