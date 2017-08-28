Motorcycle accident near bridge into Kelowna

Possible injuries and traffic backed up after motorcycle accident near the WR Bennett bridge

An accident on the bridge leading into Kelowna, Aug. 30, 2017. - Image: David Ogilvie

Emergency crews responded to Highway 97 near the WR Bennett bridge in Kelowna as a motorcycle accident stopped traffic late this morning

The accident occured just after 11 a.m. Monday morning and saw two ambulances as well as a fire engine from the West Kelowna Fire Department respond.

Traffic was backed up as far as Boucherie Road in West Kelowna as the traffic heading over the bridge was stopped for the accident.

The status of the motorcycle rider is unknown at this point and the Capital News will pass on more information if it becomes available.

If you see news, contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com