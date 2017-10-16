Motorcycle thief caught in the act

Thanks to the assistance of local residents, Oceanside RCMP were able to catch and arrest a man in the act of stealing a motorcycle in Nanoose Bay last week.

On Oct. 11, just before noon, alert residents on Hillview Road in Nanoose Bay called police to report a suspicious-looking male trying to open car doors. The residents kept an eye on the thief while awaiting police.

The male entered a carport and proceeded to steal a Yamaha dirt bike and push it out to the street. Oceanside RCMP officers arrived and arrested the male without incident. He was still attempting to start the motorbike he had stolen.

The 34-year-old transient, who has ties to Port Alberni and Kelowna, has a very lengthy criminal record and was also found to be in breach of probation at the time of arrest, RCMP stated in a written release. Police also noted that the man had been released from the Victoria Regional Correctional Facility one week earlier. The man made his first appearance in court on Oct. 12 and is now being held for a future court date.

“We are thankful that the residents of the area kept an eye on this suspicious character and called police immediately. We are unsure why this individual was passing through Oceanside, but these types of tourists are not welcome here,” Cpl. Jesse Foreman said in a news release issued Monday (Oct. 16) .

— NEWS Staff and RCMP news release