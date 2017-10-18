Mounties and Kelowna residents participate in gratitude event

Kelowna RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle greets four-year-old Jason Geibel, who went to Tuesday Gratitude RCMP event dressed as a rather muscular little cop.—Alistair Waters/Capital News

Interacting with a police officer is often something the general public does not want to do. It often means something is wrong.

But on Tuesday afternoon in Kelowna, members of the public, their families and several RCMP officers, including the top brass at both the Kelowna detachment and the South-East district office, were more than happy to gather and have fun during a “gratitude” event organized by a local charity.

The event, to thank and support the police for the job they do everyday in the community, took place outside the new Kelowna police services building and included a barbecue, several events for kids, displays and fun games that pitted a group of RCMP officers against a group of kids in three “skill” testing events.

“It’s great to see everyone out for this, especially the kids, said Kelowna Supt. Brent Mundle.

The event was part of the Gratitude series of local events put on by Third Space Life Charity.

The charity’s chief executive director Allie Grey said the event was a way to give back to the community and thank the RCMP for the work it does.

In addition to a display by one of the three RCMP dogs currently stationed in the city, there was also a police car and police motorcycle on hand, in which and on which kids could pose for photographs, the RCMP plane flew overhead and officers mingled with the many children and adults on hand.

“To be able to interact with the kids is amazing,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghy, who took part in the Cops verses Kids games. “We’re so happy to them turn out. They’re expressing their gratitude, but we are to, towards the community.”

The stormy weather earlier in the afternoon delayed the start of the event and cancelled plans to include a large inflatable “bouncy house” on site, but despite there were plenty of smiles all round from young and old.