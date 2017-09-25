Mounties search for Kelowna senior

Mounties are looking for a 64-year-old Kelowna man who walked away from a residential care home in Kelowna.

Mounties are looking for a 64-year-old Kelowna man who they say walked away from a residential care home situated in the 300 block of Ziprick Road in Kelowna.

Daniel Albert Wilkie was last seen at the care facility at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 24. A person familiar with Wilke may have spotted him at a business in the 2400 block of Highway 97 at around 6:30 p.m. RCMP received the missing person’s report during the early morning hours of Sept. 25.

Police are very concerned for Wilkie’s health and well-being as he reportedly suffers from a medical condition which can cause him to appear confused and disorientated. Since his disappearance, police have followed up on leads and possible sightings, however he remains missing at this time.

Description of Daniel Wilkie:

Caucasian

64 years old

6 feet tall (183 cm)

161 pounds (73 kg)

Grey hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

blue jeans;

black leather jacket

sweater

grey baseball cap

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Wilkie is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.