Near miss at West Kelowna car show

A fallen piece of a street light could have caused some damage to some nice cars

A fallen piece of a street light narrowly missed some cars at a car show this afternoon. - Image: David Ogilivie

A classic car nearly had some depreciation forced on it this afternoon, when a part of a street light fell to the ground in West Kelowna.

The 1983 Buick avoided damage from the fallen piece of structure that fell from a street-light.

There were plenty of nice cars in the area as it happened at the car show on Daimler Dr. at the Westside Alliance Church parking lot.

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue attended the scene, but luckily no one was injured.

