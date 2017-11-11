New branding for Okanagan Regional Library

Participants use their creativity in recent Popup Maker Space project co-sponsored by the Okanagan Regional Library and the Okanagan Maker Society. Photo Credit: Contributed

The Okanagan Regional Library wants to reflect a new approach and purpose to its patrons.

Taking a new step into brand marketing, ORL is about to launch a new logo and new services with the underlying tagline of “connecting curious minds.”

“It was time for the ORL brand to evolve and represent better what libraries are and how they benefit the community,” said Michal Utko, marketing and communications manager for ORL.

“All ORL branches have personalities that reflect the communities they serve. We invested a lot of time and effort into gathering and implementing feedback from our staff and communities about what the library means to them.”

The first step forward from that research effort will take place at the Peachland Library on Saturday, Nov. 18, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The event will debut both the new logo and new signage for the library branches along with electronic technology service demonstrations either now in place or being developed.

Those services include an e-commerce store—where people can purchase library logo-branded merchandise such as coffee mugs, t-shirts, pens and lanyards. The ORL has also partnered with the Okanagan Maker Society to showcase technology exercises such as coding, design and creativity using such elements as a laser cutter and 3D printer.

The intent is for the logo to become an iconic image for the ORL, plastered on library delivery trucks, vans, buildings, print materials, websites and social media.

Utko, who brought a marketing background to the library when he joined the administration nine months ago, said the rebranding initiative was already underway when he started.

“As far as scope and size, this is one of the biggest projects I have ever worked on, as you are not dealing with one location, but 28 branches along with an administrative headquarters here in Kelowna,” he said.

With an eye to controlling costs, Utko said much of the marketing research effort was coordinated internally, and the resulting changes will unfold over time.

“We chose Peachland for the logo unveiling because that library branch’s sign was already cracked and missing part of it, so it needed a new sign anyway, along with other renovations that have been done,” he said.

“We are very conscious of making this change as economically as possible, so all the branch signage won’t be converted at once. We will slowly and steadily make those changes to introduce our new marketing brand in signage and graphics as the opportunities arise to do so.”

He said generating a new marketing buzz around the ORL is also in keeping with the ongoing evolution of library services, what their patrons are demanding as technology keeps changing.

“If you look at numbers across North America, the circulation of physical items, such as books, is going down across the board, but there has been a massive spike in electronic product circulation.”

He cites his own example of choosing to listen to audio books rather than the radio when driving his car, and the interest in the Popup Maker Space workshops as an example of young people seeking interactive experiences through technology.

The Peachland Library branch is located at Village Mall, 5500 Clements Cres.

