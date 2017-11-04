A homeless shelter in West Kelowna opened Wednesday and will offer its services for the colder months. - Credit: Al Waters/Capital News

New homeless shelter opens in West Kelowna

The shelter is the only one in the city and will provide services for the colder months

Wednesday night was the first night homeless individuals had a soft place to rest their heads in West Kelowna.

The west side’s only homeless shelter, located at the Emmanuel Church, 2600 Hebert Road, has opened for the winter season.

The shelter has 15 beds and will provide individuals with a hot meal, breakfast and a packed lunch. Laundry and showers will also be provided.

Stephen Johnston, president of the West Kelowna Shelter Society, said 10 of the beds will be able to be reserved.

“Those who are in good standing can actually have their name on a bed,” he said.

The shelter is open seasonally from Nov. 1 to March 31 at night from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

A shelter was run by the church a few years ago, which started to address homelessness in the city.

Now taken on by the society and working with BC Housing, initiatives are starting to provide homeless with shelters across the province for the winter, said Johnston.

“There are a lot of services available (in downtown Kelowna) and in the summer that works OK because the services aren’t overwhelmed, but as soon as the winter rolls in, people get pretty maxed out.”

The demand increases in winter because as the weather turns, those who are able to sleep outside have to move indoors, he said.

A lot of homeless in West Kelowna are residents of the community and there are approximately 25 individuals who are in need of shelters, not counting underage individuals, said Johnston.

He said resources are needed in the city, with the next goal is to get a 24-hour facility for the winter months.

The City of West Kelowna supports the shelter’s initiative.

““The city has met with a representative of the new West Kelowna Shelter Society to see if there is anything the city can do to help their efforts. We don’t have a true gauge at this time on how many homeless people are in West Kelowna and we welcome information from the shelter society as it becomes available,” said communications officer Kristen Jones.

Previous story
New winter shelters open in Okanagan

Just Posted

Rollover on Benvoulin

A vehicle rollover occurred this morning in Kelowna

Researcher speaks on future of mule deer

Mark Hebblewhite will be speaking tonight at UBCO

New homeless shelter opens in West Kelowna

The shelter is the only one in the city and will provide services for the colder months

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.

Smoking pot, cuddling dogs at UBCO

Forum discusses ongoing mental health care research efforts

What’s happening

What’s happening in your community this weekend

Warriors beat rival Penticton

West Kelowna gets two goals from a newcomer and edges its closest rival Penticton in BCHL action

New winter shelters open in Okanagan

Kelowna - Winter shelters have been opened around B.C.

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Health Canada expands fire extinguisher recall involving 2.7 million devices

Health Canada says the fire extinguisher can become clogged, and may fail during a fire

Team B.C. undefeated at U18 women’s hockey nationals

Okanagan players contributing to team’s success against the country’s best hockey players

Two to four years in jail expected for sex assaults on stepdaughters

Penticton girl said she booby trapped her room with a Nerf gun because of his frequent assaults

Rockets drop Royals to open weekend set

Kelowna beats Victoria to avenge 8-3 loss in first meeting last month

Letter: Please stop Site C Dam

Kelowna letter writer questions why we aren’t protecting the environment

Most Read