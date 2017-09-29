New insight into highrise planned for downtown Kelowna

Mission Group opened the doors of its ELLA presentation centre Friday, allowing the public to gain insight into what will be one of the first residential builds in the downtown core in decades.

The Ellis Street highrise, which will have 116 codo units, ranging in price from around $200,000 to nearly $900,000, is a jewel in the crown of the development group, which has also picked up the Bargain Shop property in recent weeks.

Mission Group president Randy Shier said they’ve been looking seriously at downtown development for a long time, and when these properties came up it was an obvious mood.

See the video for more and follow us for more coverage on these developments.