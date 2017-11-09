New Kelowna middle school named

It came down to Canyon Falls, Myra Canyon and Ki-Low-Na

Conceptual design for what will be Canyon Falls Middle School in the Mission. Photo credit: Contributed

After weeks of discussion and public forums and voting, the Central Board of Education quickly decided on a name for a planned, new Okanagan Mission middle school.

The board unanimously agreed on Canyon Falls with little debate, selecting it over Myra Canyon or Ki-Low-Na Mountain.

Trustee Deborah Butler said it appeared to be best fit for the school from a geographic perspective.

“I feel it was the best representative name for the area,” she said.

The new school is in the preliminary design phase with the funding in place and a design proposal that was introduced at a recent public forum to garner feedback.

Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal said it was important to establish the name of the new school as early as possible to help it build sense of identity and a sense of community while it is under construction.

