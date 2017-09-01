New Kelowna roundabout nearly ready

Roundabout at Lakeshore and Collett Roads will be open this weekend.

The new roundabout at Lakeshore and Collett Roads in Kelowna is nearing completion and the city says it will be ready for traffic this weekend, in time for the start of school next week.

A temporary pedestrian crossing for cyclists and pedestrians will remain in place for the first few weeks of September, says city hall. Access to businesses and schools in the area will be maintained.

Sidewalks and street lighting installation for the Lakeshore-Collett roundabout project will be completed the week of Sept. 11.

Development-related construction as part of the building restorations of the nearby Surtees property and trailhead for Bellevue Creek Linear Corridor will continue adjacent to the roundabout. Pedestrians and cyclists are being urged to proceed with caution in the area.

Final paving of the roundabout and finishing work along Lakeshore Road is expected to be complete the week of Sept. 11, weather-permitting.