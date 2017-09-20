New rebate for wood stove replacements

The province is offering a new incentive to replace older wood stoves with newer, cleaner-burning models.—Black Press

As overnight temperatures begin to dip, the timing couldn’t be better for anyone thinking of changing out their wood burning appliance, says the Central Okanagan Regional District.

There’s a new cash incentive available for Central Okanagan residents who upgrade their old wood stove to a cleaner burning one.

The provincial government is now offering a $400 rebate for replacing an uncertified wood stove with cleaner appliances, such as new pellet stoves, electric heat pumps or gas or propane stoves.

The new cash rebate is effective immediately through the Central Okanagan Air Quality program, while funds last.

The original $250 rebate that the government offered is still available for those who replace and recycle their old wood burning appliance with a new EPA/CSA-certified wood replacement.

Participating Central Okanagan retailers will take care of recycling your old stove and provide all the necessary paperwork for the applicable rebate, says the regional district.

“We’re excited to offer the additional incentive to help people change out their older, inefficient, polluting wood burner with a more efficient and cleaner appliance, said regional air quality co-ordinator Nancy Mora Castro.

“The incentive level has been changed to reflect that some replacement appliances have a greater air quality benefit than others.”

She said using the newer technology cuts smoke polluting emissions by up to 90 per cent and could reduce the amount of wood burned by one-third.

Additional incentives may also be available, so the regional district is advising residents to be sure to check with local retailers or Fortis BC or more information.

To take part in the program, visit one of the participating Central Okanagan retailers or contact the Regional Air Quality Program for more information airquality@kelowna.ca or 250-469-8408.

A list of participating retailers can be found at regionaldistrict.com/airquality. That’s also where you’ll find useful information and video links on how to burn smarter and get the most from your wood heating appliance.