New secretary-treasurer for Central Okanagan school district

Central Okanagan Public Schools has hired Eileen Sadlowski to replace Larry Paul as secretary-treasurer for the school district.

Sadlowski is currently the assistant secretary-treasurer. She will officially begin her new position on Dec. 1, 2017.

Sadlowski has worked for the Central Okanagan School District since 1998 and her previous positions have included financial services supervisor and director of finance.

She also served as acting secretary-treasurer for the district in 2004-05 while Paul was seconded to work for the ministry of education.

“Trustees are pleased that Mrs. Sadlowski accepted the board’s offer to move into the secretary-treasurer/CFO position. Eileen has worked with trustees on the finance and legal committee, and provided the board with sound financial advice over the yearss,” said Moyra Baxter, chair of Central Okanagan Board of Education.

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of schools/CEO, said Sadlowski has been a well-respected and important member of the leadership team in the district for many years.

“Mrs. Sadlowski has been the lead through the budget development process for the past 16 years. This has led to a clear understanding of the district’s priorities,” Kaardal said.

“Her varied experience and significant relationships with district staff and the community will serve the district well. I look forward to working closely with her.”

Sadlowski said she is excited about the opportunity to participate in the ongoing success of the school district through her new job.

