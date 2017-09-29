Can you read this sign?

West Kelowna’s new welcome signs aren’t very welcoming.

The dark wood that’s the backdrop nearly matches the colour of the words “Welcome to West Kelowna,” making for an underwhelming and difficult to read greeting.

“We are aware of it,” said Kirsten Jones, communications supervisor from the City of West Kelowna.

The trouble is that lighting the signs on either side of the city has been problematic.

“We’ve had them rigged with solar panels and whatnot and over the years we’ve had theft and broken lights and cut lines,” said Jones

“We try and illuminated the signs, but it’s a constant issue.”

Until they figure out a way to keep away vandals and thieves, Jones said they’re looking at other options that are also cost effective.

“We’re talking about painting the letters,” she said.

West Kelowna council approved $18,700 to be spent on the two new cedar Welcome to West Kelowna signs in April.

The city’s previous signs, made of metal panels with printed plastic wrap, were peeling and cracked and in need of repair, according to city officials. The solar lighting system has also been vandalized on several occasions.

ln 2010, council approved a $30,000 budget for the construction of those two signs and an additional $15,000 budget for two solar lighting packages.